Audit shows strong financials for Myrtue Medical

HARLAN -- Myrtue Medical Center Board of Trustees has approved the annual audit report following a presentation by Chris Nelson of Gronewold, Bell, Kyhnn & Co. P.C. CPAs, Atlantic.

Nelson outlined the highlights of the 2015-2016 fiscal year.

“A lot of positives that are shown on your statement of net position of your balance sheet. You continue to have a very strong financial position for a rural hospital, moderate level of debt and up to date facilities and equipment, strong cash reserves and cash position,” said Nelson.