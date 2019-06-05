AUDITION FOR THE MUSIC MAN

HARLAN – Auditions will be held next week for the Harlan Community Theatre’s production of The Music Man, to be presented later this summer.

Open auditions for all ages for the first annual summer production of the Harlan Community Theatre will be held Sunday, May 5 at 6 p.m. and Monday, May 6 at 7 p.m. in the Harlan Community High School auditorium. Auditions will include both spoken and sung components – sing the song Iowa Stubborn and read selections from the script.

The show will be The Music Man, an acclaimed Broadway classic set in Iowa during the early part of the 20th century. A smooth-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill plans to con the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band that he vows to organize – this despite the fact that he can’t even read music.

