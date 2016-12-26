Auditor-elect Maxwell named budget director

COUNTY – Auditor-elect Mark Maxwell will take on the duties of budget director when he takes office January 1, appointed by the county’s board of supervisors Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The move follows much discussion the past few weeks about who will serve in that capacity. The supervisors had a number of options, including hiring outgoing auditor Marsha Carter on an interim basis to work on this next fiscal year’s budget, and even an offer from a Harlan citizen, Larry Trickel, to put together the county budget pro bono.

In the end, the supervisors offered the job to Maxwell, who accepted it Tuesday. He will be paid $3,250 annually for the position, and he also will serve as IT Director and GIS Coordinator, receiving a $1,000 stipend for each of those roles.