Auditor Race Highlights Ballot

COUNTY – The race for Shelby County Auditor highlights the ballot for next Tuesday’s general election, with incumbent Marsha Carter (D-Defiance) and challenger Mark Maxwell (R-Harlan) each seeking election to the position.

Polls are open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. in Shelby County. See polling places in sidebar below.

Carter and Maxwell participated in a forum last month outlining their strengths as auditor and asking for public vote. In today’s Harlan News-Advertiser readers will find letters from each candidate, as well as letters from other local candidates including supervisors Steve Kenkel and Charlie Parkhurst as well as sheriff candidate Neil Gross. All three are running unopposed.

