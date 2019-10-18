Auditor says general election ballots late

COUNTY – Shelby County Auditor and Election Commissioner Mark Maxwell said this week that ballots for the general election are late to arrive.

Maxwell said this year there was a condensed period of time from the election certification deadline to the first day ballots can be issued, which was October 7. “That is 11 ½ days for printing companies to produce proofs for the counties’ review and okay for printing,” he said. “Then a two-day shipping.” In Shelby County, with all the shared election contests, there are 22 different ballot styles. Ballots were expected to be here Oct. 14.