Home / Home
Angie Kenkel, a parent member of the newly-formed Autism and Special Needs Support Group for the Harlan area, talks with law enforcement at a training session Tuesday, Jan. 23. Also shown are Elaine Baughman (left), retired special education educator, and Tammy Kaltved, parent member. The training was held to help law enforcement when dealing with situations that may involve an autistic individual.

AUTISM TRAINING

Thu, 02/01/2018 - 9:48am admin
Newly-formed support group getting the word out through training to the community, EMS, Fire and Police about Autism Spectrum Disorder

    HARLAN – A spring outdoor festival is in the planning process to pair local law enforcement, firefighters and emergency medical personnel with children in Shelby County who have Autism Spectrum Disorder.
    The goal?  To provide better communication, information and to make it a fun event for those with Autism so they can see the police, fire and EMS as positive role models and learn and process more about everything from the lights and sirens on vehicles to the uniforms they wear.
    To many with Autism, those things can be kind of scary.

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here