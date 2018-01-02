AUTISM TRAINING

HARLAN – A spring outdoor festival is in the planning process to pair local law enforcement, firefighters and emergency medical personnel with children in Shelby County who have Autism Spectrum Disorder.

The goal? To provide better communication, information and to make it a fun event for those with Autism so they can see the police, fire and EMS as positive role models and learn and process more about everything from the lights and sirens on vehicles to the uniforms they wear.

To many with Autism, those things can be kind of scary.