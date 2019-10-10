Avoca’s city administrator resigns
AVOCA -- Avoca City Administrator Clint Fichter has resigned after 12 years serving the city, it was announced last week.
According to the Avoca Journal-Herald, the Avoca City Council voted 5-0 to accept his resignation during its Monday, Sept. 30 meeting.
“The City of Avoca attorneys and the City Manager Clint Fichter’s attorney have reached an agreement on the resignation of their City Manager Clint Fichter that includes a global release and a severance package of $67,500,” it was reported.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95