Avoca’s city administrator resigns

AVOCA -- Avoca City Administrator Clint Fichter has resigned after 12 years serving the city, it was announced last week.

According to the Avoca Journal-Herald, the Avoca City Council voted 5-0 to accept his resignation during its Monday, Sept. 30 meeting.

“The City of Avoca attorneys and the City Manager Clint Fichter’s attorney have reached an agreement on the resignation of their City Manager Clint Fichter that includes a global release and a severance package of $67,500,” it was reported.