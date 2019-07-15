Home / Home

Avoca 150th Anniversary Celebration

Mon, 07/15/2019

    AVOCA -- Avoca celebrated its sesquicentennial last week with activities throughout the July 4 holiday week and weekend. There was food, tractor displays, a history tour, beard competition and lots of art.

