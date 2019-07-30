Avoca native serves at East Coast Cornerstone of Navy
AVOCA – A 2017 AHSTW High School graduate and Avoca native is serving at Naval Station Mayport, FL.
Seaman Apprentice Sarah LaJoye serves as master-at-arms that is responsible for harbor patrol. LaJoye credits her hometown for giving her opportunities she would not have had otherwise experienced that has helped in naval service.
