Avoca, Walnut to welcome RAGBRAI® riders Sunday
AVOCA -- On Sunday, July 21, the 47th RAGBRAI® bicycle race across Iowa will make its way through Avoca along Highway 83 and over to Walnut. For months, cities across Iowa have been preparing for a number of riders and visitors to visit their towns.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95