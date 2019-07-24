Home / Home

Avoca, Walnut to welcome RAGBRAI® riders Sunday

Wed, 07/24/2019 - 9:48am admin
By: 
Ryan Pattee, News Reporter

    AVOCA -- On Sunday, July 21, the 47th RAGBRAI® bicycle race across Iowa will make its way through Avoca along Highway 83 and over to Walnut. For months, cities across Iowa have been preparing for a number of riders and visitors to visit their towns.
 

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here