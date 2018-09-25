Avoca wastewater discharge ended

AVOCA -- On Sunday, Sept. 16, the city of Avoca, successfully ended a discharge of untreated wastewater.

City officials learned of the discharge Sept. 16, but think it was ongoing since Friday, Sept. 14.

The city traced it to a partially open valve at a pumping station.

City officials estimate that about 75,000 gallons flowed into a drainage ditch, ending up about 0.25 miles away in the West Branch of the East Nishnabotna River.

The city plans to prevent future discharges by fixing the valve.

DNR staff inspected the site Sept. 17 and found evidence of the discharge. The DNR recommends keeping children and pets away from the ditch on the southwest side of the city for the next 48 hours.