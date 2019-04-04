Awards presented at Harlan FFA Banquet
HARLAN -- The Harlan FFA Chapter recently held its 78th Anniversary Awards Banquet at Harlan Community High School. Nearly 350 people met for a meal catered by Main Street Market (Panama), an awards presentation and entertainment by Comedic Magician and Illusionist, Jared Sherlock.
Sixteen Harlan FFA seniors were recognized for their combined efforts over their four-year FFA involvement: Joey Arkfeld, McKenna Boardman, Lucas Brace, Jack Buman, Hunter Frum, Brock Hedstrom, Cassie Herman, Ronan Noeth, Allyssa Obrecht, Jon Owens, Mason Peters, Cassie Rasmussen, Andrew Schechinger, Nathan Schiltz, Brandon Schwery and Kara Weis were presented a graduation medallion on behalf of the chapter for their efforts.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95