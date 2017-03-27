AWESOME INVENTOR!

AVOCA -- Jett Peterson, a fourth grader at AHSTW Elementary School, was selected to display his science project on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday, March 17, in a segment that featured Outstanding Kid Inventors.

The science assignment was to come up with an invention to make a chore more enjoyable or easier. Jett told his parents he wanted to make a trash catapult because he dislikes taking out the trash. His dad, Josh, at first tried talking him out of it. But Jett persisted, and after an hour of working on the invention in his dad’s garage with scraps of wood and an old laundry basket, the trash catapult was born. Jett was awarded by the show with $5,000 towards his college tuition and an iPad.