HARLAN – The Harlan Community High School Drama Department will present the play Baggage this weekend, with shows on Saturday, April 14 at 7 p.m. and a Sunday, April 15 matinee at 4 p.m., both at the HCHS auditorium.

The comedy by Sam Bobrick is student-led by junior Katelyn Kluver, with assistance from instructor Kayla Weis, and features a smaller production cast of four – Andrew Shelton, Caitlin Bissen, Spencer Dozler and Macy Neese.

The play is set in a tastefully furnished, yet uncluttered living room of a New York apartment, and centers on two difficult, single people, Phyllis (Bissen) and Bradley (Shelton), both trying to heal from their respective disappointing relationships. They get their baggage mixed up at the airport.

After a very disagreeable first encounter, the two decide to help each other get over their heartaches by forcing a friendship that eventually leads to the two discovering that while they may be too difficult for everyone else in the world, they are perfect for each other.

