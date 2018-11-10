BALD EAGLE RELEASE

HARLAN -- A large crowd gathered at Prairie Rose State Park Tuesday evening, Oct. 2 to witness the release into the wild of a rehabilitated Bald Eagle. The female was from Allamakee County, and had been hit by a car causing either a broken collar bone or cracked shoulder blade. . SOAR has a flight pen for eagles that is about 100 yards long so they have room to fly around and prepare to be released. Shelby County/DNR Naturalist Christina Roelofs petitioned to release the eagle in Shelby County, which occurred on Tuesday.