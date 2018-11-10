BALD EAGLE RELEASE

Home / Home
This eagle arrived at SOAR (Saving Our Avian Resources) near Dedham toward the end of August, and has been there since while her bones healed and through rehabilitation of her muscles built back up for flyingThe eagle is released and takes off to the sky.

HARLAN -- A large crowd gathered at Prairie Rose State Park Tuesday evening, Oct. 2 to witness the release into the wild of a rehabilitated Bald Eagle.  The female was from Allamakee County, and had been hit by a car causing either a broken collar bone or cracked shoulder blade.  .  SOAR has a flight pen for eagles that is about 100 yards long so they have room to fly around and prepare to be released.  Shelby County/DNR Naturalist Christina Roelofs petitioned to release the eagle in Shelby County, which occurred on Tuesday. 

