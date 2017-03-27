Batman surprises HCS Elementary student
HARLAN -- The Iowa League of Heroes’ very own Batman came to the Harlan Community Intermediate School Monday, March 20 to meet local superhero Jaxon Rold. Batman even came in the Bat car!
Rold, 8, a third-grader, currently is undergoing treatment for brain cancer. Batman is his favorite superhero. He is the son of Trent Rold and Devin Mahoney. (Photo contributed)
