Bauer’s Shoes
HARLAN -- Bauer’s Shoes was one of eight businesses in downtown Harlan to receive grant money for facade work.
The building received a new paint job and all new windows and doors.
Old bricks were replaced around the sides of the building and eventually a new awning will be installed replacing the old one on the west side of the building.
Pictured L to R: Carol Chadwick and Keith Bauer.
