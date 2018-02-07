Home / Home
Owner: Keith Bauer (pictured right)

Bauer’s Shoes

CDBG Facade Grant Recipients

    HARLAN -- Bauer’s Shoes was one of eight businesses in downtown Harlan to receive grant money for facade work.
    The building received a new paint job and all new windows and doors.
    Old bricks were replaced around the sides of the building and eventually a new awning will be installed replacing the old one on the west side of the building.
    Pictured L to R: Carol Chadwick and Keith Bauer.

