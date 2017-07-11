Bell Ringers needed this season

COUNTY – Saturday, Nov. 4 is the official bell ringing kick-off in Shelby County, with hopes of raising funds for the Salvation Army and its red kettle campaign.

Local officials said Shelby County is very fortunate to have a local Salvation Army presence, and because of the efforts of the local Salvation Army Committee members who volunteer their time, the county has access to a funding source that can be used for a variety of needs in the communities.

Ninety percent of all donations collected in Shelby County stay local to help out those in need. When donors drop their coins in the Salvation Army red kettles, the monies are “doing the most good” in Shelby County supporting the local economy.

Salvation Army Committee members make time to find volunteers, put out counter kettles, and ring the bells for Salvation Army each holiday season. Why? It’s because they see the need, first-hand.

