Berkley honored as Spirit of Courage recipient
HARLAN -- Having world-class cancer care available in southwest Iowa has been a source of comfort and hope for Harlan resident Erin Berkley.
Erin, 41, has been named a 2018 Spirit of Courage award winner by the Jennie Edmundson Foundation. She will be honored during the Spirit of Courage Celebrity Weekend on Saturday, August 4 and Sunday, August 5 in Council Bluffs.
