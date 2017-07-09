Beware Hurricane Harvey scams
REGIONAL -- The Harlan Police Department and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are warning citizens and businesses about the possibility of scams arising from the flooding and relief efforts in Texas.
“We, as Iowans, are very caring and giving when it comes to helping other people that are experiencing such heartache and devastation as we are all witnessing in Texas. As such, we are targets for people looking to take advantage of our generosity,” officials said.
“We urge everyone to be vigilant with phone, email, and Facebook solicitations wanting money for flood relief.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95