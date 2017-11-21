Beware of scam saying they are Internal Revenue Service

HARLAN -- The Harlan Police Department has recently received a number of complaints that revolve around a common scam.

Citizens are getting phone calls that claim to be from the Internal Revenue Service. Caller says that they will go to jail unless they call back a phone number and arrange payment.

This is a reminder that the IRS will never contact you by phone. This is a scam. Do not call the number back or give anyone any personal information. Be wary of any phone calls asking you for money or personal information as there are many different phone scams out there.

If you have questions about a phone call, check with local law enforcement before doing anything. Harlan Police and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are available anytime should a question arrise at 755-5151 (police) or 755-5026 (sheriff).

