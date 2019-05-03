Bieker says pray Our Father and forgive each other

HARLAN -- Larry Trickel says he has talked to students and teachers about the Justin Wagner situation, and he put together his own investigative report he presented specifically to board member Al Hazelton at the school board table Monday.

Jim Bieker asked everyone to pray the Our Father and look for a way to get along, explaining that he’s not on board with getting rid of Wagner and that all needs to be forgiven.

Allyson Bendorf says she has concerns after talking to board members about the Wagner investigation, explaining she questioned board president Amy Rueschenberg at the grocery store last week, and then knocked on the door of board vice president Jessica Anderson’s home as well, where she questioned both Anderson and Rueschenberg for 1 ½ hours.

These three citizen speakers took their opportunity to address the school board Monday, Feb. 25 as the investigation into HCS Superintendent of Schools Justin Wagner now enters its fourth month.

