Bieker, Trickel question costs
HARLAN – Two Harlan residents who have spoken before at public forums, or meetings of the HCS Board of Education, again Monday addressed the school board, citing concerns for costs associated with the independent investigation into allegations made regarding Supt. of Schools Justin Wagner, among other issues.
Jim Bieker said he’s a parent of two students in the school and nearly a dozen grandchildren. He’s a taxpayer who pays a lot of taxes, with much of that paid to the school system, and on Monday he criticized the school board, attorney for the school board, the handling of complaints and the Harlan Newspapers.
