Bill Riley Talent Search at the Fair

HARLAN -- The Bill Riley Talent Search will have a local show in Harlan at the Shelby County Fair on July 14 at 6 p.m. The show is open to the public.

The Bill Riley Talent Search offers an opportunity to help young Iowans experience the excitement and dedication necessary to help them succeed in life as well as on stage. The goal is to promote self esteem, self discipline, and self conﬁdence through participation in the performing arts.

