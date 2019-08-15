Birthday card shower will help LaVonne Miller celebrate 80th
PERSIA -- LaVonne Miller of Persia will mark her 80th birthday on August 19. Her children are hosting a card shower in honor of her birthday.
Cards will reach her if sent to PO Box 208, 309 6th Ave., Persia, IA 51563
