Blue Out Fundraiser for Cancer Friday
HARLAN -- The annual Harlan Community Blue Out for men’s cancer will take place on Friday, Dec. 9 at the HCHS vs. Denison-Schleswig boys and girls basketball games.
The theme for this year’s Blue Out is I Can Fight Cancer.
There will be a silent auction as well as a bake sale at the event. A Blue Out Bucket Run also will be held where those at the games can donate to the cause with any extra cash they may have.
