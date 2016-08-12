Blue Out Fundraiser for Cancer Friday

HARLAN -- The annual Harlan Community Blue Out for men’s cancer will take place on Friday, Dec. 9 at the HCHS vs. Denison-Schleswig boys and girls basketball games.

The theme for this year’s Blue Out is I Can Fight Cancer.

There will be a silent auction as well as a bake sale at the event. A Blue Out Bucket Run also will be held where those at the games can donate to the cause with any extra cash they may have.