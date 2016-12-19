Home / Home
Mitch Osborn with Jaxon Rold and his parents Trent Rold and Devin Mahoney. Pom dancers L to R -- Nicole Goshorn, Jessica Buman, Ashley Petsche and Periann Larsen. Trent Rold speaks to the crowd about Jaxon’s story. HCHS battled the Monarchs for a tough victory in the nightcap game. (Photos by Mike Oeffner)

BLUE OUT A HUGE SUCCESS!

Mon, 12/19/2016 - 12:00pm admin
Event raises estimated $5,000 for Cancer Research

    HARLAN -- The annual Blue Out Event to raise funds for Cancer research was a huge success last Friday evening, raising more than $5,000 for the cause.

