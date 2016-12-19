BLUE OUT A HUGE SUCCESS!
Mon, 12/19/2016 - 12:00pm admin
Event raises estimated $5,000 for Cancer Research
HARLAN -- The annual Blue Out Event to raise funds for Cancer research was a huge success last Friday evening, raising more than $5,000 for the cause.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95