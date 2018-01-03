Blue Zone program enters next phase

HARLAN -- In 2012, Harlan was named one of the initial Blue Zones Project demonstration communities in Iowa. The city received assistance from experts to develop and implement a blueprint for making permanent environmental, social and policy changes that transition people into healthier behaviors that can lead to longer, happier lives.

Harlan successfully achieved Blue Zones Community Certification in 2015.

Specific projects that helped achieve certification include: the Pioneer Park trail and lighting project, improved walkability with added sidewalks throughout Harlan, a concerted effort to expand community gardens in town, and healthy lifestyle initiatives within the school, restaurants, grocery stores and other organizations.

Moving forward, the newly named Shelby County Wellness Alliance will focus on improving the health, wellness and quality of life for Shelby County residents with the support of the Healthy HometownSM Powered by Wellmark initiative.

“While we have accomplished many things, our journey is not over,” said Mike Kolbe, Harlan mayor and member of the Shelby County Wellness Alliance.

“We know the improvement of community health is shaped by the environments where we live, work and play. Even small changes to our environment can have a big impact on our health. By coming together as a community to make healthy choices more accessible, we can achieve positive results in the health and well-being of our residents.”

Lori Hoch, Myrtue Medical Center public health director and leadership team member of Shelby County Wellness Alliance said, “Our master plan seeks to support activities that promote a healthy lifestyle, including eating healthy foods, moving more and feeling better by connecting with supportive community resources.”

The master plan was developed in response to findings from the 2015 Community Health Needs Assessment. The survey found physical inactivity to be a significant health improvement need for Shelby County.

According to the survey, 28 percent of Shelby County residents report they are physically inactive. Additionally, 30 percent of Shelby County adults are considered obese based on documented Body Mass Index (BMI) results. These health indicators mean our community is particularly vulnerable to negative health issues such as diabetes, heart disease and high blood pressure.