Board, with attorney, holds closed session

HARLAN -- The HCS Board of Education met in closed session for approximately 5 1/2 hours Monday evening, Feb. 4 before returning to open session and taking no action before adjournment.

On hand for the closed session was attorney Jim Hanks, Ahlers & Cooney, P.C., representing the board.

The board entered closed session under section 21.5(1)(i) of the Iowa Code “to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to the affected individual’s reputation and that individual requests a closed session.”

The individual who requested the closed session was not named. Before the closed session, the board took action on a number of issues, including:

- approval of early retirement of Mark Vande Berg, elementary physical education teacher and assistant baseball coach, and Kandace Vande Berg, K-5 reading interventionist.

- approved resignation of Andrew Sandquist as high school assistant wrestling coach, and Larry Hull, bus driver.

The board also discussed a recent visit to the district by Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg; received a draft school calendar for the next school year; and heard administrator reports.