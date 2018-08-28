Board member advocates for transparency, more board table discussion

HARLAN – More discussion at the board table is a good thing, in the spirit of being completely transparent and providing the community and school patrons information concerning school district affairs.

Those words came from Harlan Community Schools Board Member Joni Larsen at the Monday, Aug. 20 board meeting, who as part of HCS Superintendent of Schools Justin Wagner’s discussion of staff appreciation and duties being picked up by others this year, asked about Wagner’s extra duties such as special education coordinator, ELL coordinator or curriculum director.

Questions by board members are rare at the board table, but Larsen broke tradition saying after Wagner’s explanation of the duties that this type of discussion is beneficial.