Board members defend superintendent contract
HARLAN – Harlan Community Schools Board of Education members this week are backing their votes approving a contract extension for their superintendent of schools, Justin Wagner, but one board member said although she voted for it, through more research she has learned there are areas where the board can be a better steward of taxpayer dollars.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95