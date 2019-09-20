Board, superintendent agree on 2019-20 goals

HARLAN – The HCS Board of Education and HCS Interim Superintendent Lynn Johnson have agreed on superintendent goals for the current school year.

The board voted 5-0 (Amy Rueschenberg, Jessica Anderson, Joni Larsen, Seth Piro and Monte Schechinger aye; Tara Devlin-Lawler and Al Hazelton absent) approving the goals.

Johnson began interim superintendent duties in mid-July, after being hired by the board following an executive search in May-June. Johnson previously had served as the Arlington, NE district superintendent, retiring June 30. She replaced Justin Wagner who resigned from the district.

