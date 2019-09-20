Board, superintendent agree on 2019-20 goals
HARLAN – The HCS Board of Education and HCS Interim Superintendent Lynn Johnson have agreed on superintendent goals for the current school year.
The board voted 5-0 (Amy Rueschenberg, Jessica Anderson, Joni Larsen, Seth Piro and Monte Schechinger aye; Tara Devlin-Lawler and Al Hazelton absent) approving the goals.
Johnson began interim superintendent duties in mid-July, after being hired by the board following an executive search in May-June. Johnson previously had served as the Arlington, NE district superintendent, retiring June 30. She replaced Justin Wagner who resigned from the district.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95