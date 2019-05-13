Board, supt. resignation agreement approved

HARLAN – The Harlan Community Schools Board of Education and Superintendent of Schools Justin Wagner have signed off on a resignation agreement that will effectively bring to a close Wagner’s nine-year role as the district’s lead administrator.

The board voted 6-0 Monday, May 6 approving the resignation agreement that had been signed by Wagner two days prior on May 4.

The agreement brings to an end a lengthy process whereby the board had been investigating Wagner for nearly six months, including the hiring of an independent investigator and the conducting of a 360 survey to staff regarding Wagner’s leadership of the district.

Wagner’s last official day on the job will be June 2. He currently is on military leave, and was unable to attend Monday’s board meeting due to that military commitment.