Bomgaars, Buck Snort Making Progress; Harlan Dental Open

HARLAN -- Work continues on the development in south Harlan. Officials said the new Bomgaars store is proceeding as planned after a wet summer put the project behind. Plans are to move the old store to the new building the week of March 18, with hopes of opening for business at the new location on March 21. The old store on Chatburn Ave. likely will be closed the afternoon of Tuesday, March 19. Stay tuned for full details.

The Buck Snort Restaurant plans to open in early February. One of the exciting features of this location is the restaurant will be offering breakfast on Saturdays and Sundays from 7-11 a.m.

Harlan Dental has opened its new office along Ridgeway Drive.