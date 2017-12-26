Bomgaars will build larger facility in Harlan
COUNTY – Bomgaars has plans to build a new, larger facility in Harlan, on the south edge of town south of Settle Inn and adjacent to the proposed Buck Snort Restaurant in the Harlan Plaza subdivision.
Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industry Executive Director Todd Valline said hopes are construction will begin next spring and be completed by early 2019.
