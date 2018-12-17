Bond issue, PPEL, ISL all defeated
HARLAN – Harlan Community Schools patrons Tuesday, Dec. 11 soundly defeated a $28.5 million bond issue proposal as well continuation requests for the district’s Instructional Support Levy and Physical Plant and Equipment Levy, in an election that saw near record voter turnout for a special school election.
Voters gave the bond issue proposal only a 26.36 percent approval, and its corresponding $4.05 per $1,000 taxable valuation levy a 29.9 percent approval. Both needed 60 percent approval to pass.
