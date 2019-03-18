BPA STUDENTS ON TO NATIONALS!

HARLAN -- Students from Harlan Community High School will be attending the Business Professionals of America (BPA) 2019 National Leadership Conference, in Anaheim, CA, May 1-5.

HCHS chapter members will join nearly 6,000 conference delegates from across the nation to compete in national level business skills competitions and attend leadership development, workshops, general sessions, and national officer candidate campaigns and elections.

In addition to having the opportunity to compete on the national stage and learn from leading business professionals, students will have the opportunity to experience Anaheim, CA and the surrounding areas.

A total of 19 students earned top honors and were top 10 finalists at the state leadership conference Feb. 17-19, qualifying them for the national competition. Those students recognized and qualifying for the national event include Casey Kohl, Brooke Goshorn, Dani Arkfeld, Danni Ehlert, Grace Wegner, Brecken Van Baale, Caitlin Clemons, Sam Buman, Kyle Knudson, Adam Kohl, Jonathan Cheek, Tyler Schaben, Elijah Boldan, Mason Peters, Jay Swanson, Erik Brodersen, Nolan Blum, Trey Gross and Matthew Pauley.

“Each year, the National Leadership Conference offers our students the opportunity to showcase their skills and compete against other students from across the country, and be recognized for their dedication and hard work they have put forth through the year,” said chapter advisor and business instructor Chad Swanson.

