BRANSON’S BEST
BRANSON, MO -- One phone call.
One phone call can change the direction of someone’s career.
For Scott Kwapiszeski, this phone call changed his career direction to Branson, MO.
Scott Kwapiszeski was raised in Panama and said he has always been interested in music. As a child, Kwapiszeski lived by Bob Mages who had a family band, and Kwapiszeski would hear him play outside.
“He would sit outside and play his guitar and banjo and I guess that was probably my biggest influence,” Kwapiszeski said.
After graduating from Harlan Community High School in 1987, Kwapiszeski continued his education at Buena Vista University where he received a degree in 1991 and then attended Northwestern College of Chiropractic in Bloomington, MN, where he received a degree in 1995.
After a few years of being a chiropractor, and playing with several bands in Texas and Oklahoma, Kwapiszeski got the phone call.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95