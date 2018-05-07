BRANSON’S BEST

BRANSON, MO -- One phone call.

One phone call can change the direction of someone’s career.

For Scott Kwapiszeski, this phone call changed his career direction to Branson, MO.

Scott Kwapiszeski was raised in Panama and said he has always been interested in music. As a child, Kwapiszeski lived by Bob Mages who had a family band, and Kwapiszeski would hear him play outside.

“He would sit outside and play his guitar and banjo and I guess that was probably my biggest influence,” Kwapiszeski said.

After graduating from Harlan Community High School in 1987, Kwapiszeski continued his education at Buena Vista University where he received a degree in 1991 and then attended Northwestern College of Chiropractic in Bloomington, MN, where he received a degree in 1995.

After a few years of being a chiropractor, and playing with several bands in Texas and Oklahoma, Kwapiszeski got the phone call.