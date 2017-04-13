HARLAN - Breaking Cylence, Harlan Community High School’s Show Choir, recently completed a successful season of performances and contests, and the future of the group looks bright.

Director Chase Shoemaker said the group began rehearsals in early September, and concluded its season on March 26. Competitions on the schedule included contests at Urbandale, Indianola, Bishop Heelan, Westwood and Hinton. Due to weather, the group was unable to attend the Bishop Heelan event.

“Of the four competitions they did attend, they placed second overall at Urbandale with a best female vocalist award going to Katelyn Kluver,” Shoemaker said. “At Indianola and Westwood they received participation awards. At Hinton they finished off the year strong by making finals for the first time since they began four years ago. Continuing in the competition at Hinton, they placed fourth runner up out of all the show choirs in attendance, and Camron Buck also received an outstanding performer award.”

The middle school group, the Cytones, began rehearsals in early November and ended its season March 18 at Hinton, also competing at Westwood, but bypassing Bishop Heelan due to weather. Said Shoemaker, “Of the two competitions they did attend, they received a participation award at Westwood and went on to receive third place at Hinton, ending their season on a high note.”

Both show choirs performed for the Harlan community at their showcase on February 24 to a full auditorium that became standing room only. As a new event starting this year, they also performed for their classmates on March 3 through an assembly for both Harlan Community High School and Harlan Community Middle School.

