Breaking Cylence Show Choir hits the competition trail

HARLAN -- Harlan Community High School’s Show Choir program has kicked off the contest season and continues to grow each year.

In its sixth year, the high school group Breaking Cylence has performed at two contests thus far, including the Elkhorn, NE Crystal Cup competition and the Pella Dutchmasters Invitational.

“We performed well at our first competition, but did not make it into the finals,” said director Chase Shoemaker, who is in his third year as head of the vocal department at HCHS. “(At the Pella Dutchmasters) we were ranked sixth overall and made it to the finals, but due to weather had to forfeit our spot in finals to make it home safely.”

This year’s Breaking Cylence group has 26 singers, 16 band members, and eight crew members ranging from freshman through seniors at HCHS. Their theme this year is “Let’s Dance” and features popular dance music from Madonna’s Vogue to Walk the Moon’s Shut Up + Dance.

This year they will be competing at five competitions: Elkhorn South’s Crystal Cup (Feb. 9), Pella’s Dutch Masters (Feb. 16), Bishop Heelan’s Crusader Classic (Feb. 23) -- cancelled due to inclement weather, Westwood’s Jubilation (March 9), and Hinton’s Soundsational (March 16).

They will conclude their season with a Show Choir Showcase in the High School Auditorium at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 18. The showcase will feature both of Harlan Community’s high school and middle school show choirs.

