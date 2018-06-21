The Brick Wall Gallery
HARLAN -- The Brick Wall Gallery was one of eight businesses in downtown Harlan to receive grant money for facade work.
The Gallery received a new paint job and new glass in the windows. The purple tiles at the top, called purple luxfer tiles, were taken out and cleaned, and the black tile at the bottom was cleaned and broken ones were replaced.
The trim around the windows was repaired and painted an antique brass to match the brass hardware on the door and the awning mechanisms were refurbished and new awning skin was added. (Photo by Caitlin Yamada)
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95