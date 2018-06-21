HARLAN -- The Brick Wall Gallery was one of eight businesses in downtown Harlan to receive grant money for facade work.

The Gallery received a new paint job and new glass in the windows. The purple tiles at the top, called purple luxfer tiles, were taken out and cleaned, and the black tile at the bottom was cleaned and broken ones were replaced.

The trim around the windows was repaired and painted an antique brass to match the brass hardware on the door and the awning mechanisms were refurbished and new awning skin was added. (Photo by Caitlin Yamada)