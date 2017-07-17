Brick Wall Gallery features local artists
HARLAN -- How many people have original works from local artists?
That is one question that Brian Byrnes is asking as he officially opens the doors to the Brick Wall Gallery on Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16.
The opening will last from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. both days. On Saturday, featured artists Frank Poepsel and Clay Cunningham will be present. The type of artwork available varies from the colorful paintings Poepsel creates to the porcelain Cunningham uses.
Poepsel and Byrnes have been friends since kindergarten. They maintained their friendship throughout, and even after, high school. Poepsel estimated that the two have been friends for around 45 years.
