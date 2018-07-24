Bringing Bedstemor’s House to Life

ELK HORN -- The year is 1917, and teenager Marie Jensen and her family have recently immigrated to Elk Horn from Denmark. Marie spends her spare time doing needlework or singing. She enjoys her elegant home and especially likes the new telephone on the wall – one of the first in the area! …or so this story goes.

Through the magic of time travel (or theater training), Marie, a character created and played by Danish Intern Iben Kromann, will be interacting with visitors at “her home” in Elk Horn for a final time on Thursday, July 19 from 1 to 4 p.m.

It will be Iben/Marie’s last performance at Bedstemor’s House for the season, as Iben will be returning to Denmark at the end of the month. The opportunity to interact with a historic character is an entertaining and enriching one, especially for children. Marie is always happy to answer questions and share stories.

Bedstemor’s House, a 1908 immigrant-built home at 2015 College Street, is on the National Register of Historic Places and is managed by the Museum of Danish America. Typically, Bedstemor’s House is open daily through Labor Day from 1 to 4 p.m. without a historical interpreter. Admission is always free! For more information, visit www.danishmuseum.org or call the museum at (712) 764-7001.