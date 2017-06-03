HARLAN – Four elementary school students at the Harlan Community Schools have joined together to raise funds for a special project that will help students meet friends and have playmates during recess at the HCS Intermediate and Primary buildings.

Paulina Vizcaino, Teya Frohlich, Lael Taylor and Adrian Irlbeck (right to left) unveiled the Buddy Bench to staff and students Wednesday, Feb. 22 to loud applause and appreciation.

