OMAHA, NE – On-site learning for high school students can be just as rewarding as classroom bookwork, and some Harlan Community High School students had the chance recently to take a field trip to Omaha and learn about the development of the Buffett Cancer Center.

HOSA (Health Occupation Students of America) traveled to Nebraska Medicine and the University of Nebraska Medical Center Research labs, and toured the Buffett Cancer Center.

“This was the experience of a lifetime,” said HOSA Sponsor Nancy Osborn. “Our students met the researchers that are working on the early detection tool for ovarian cancer, were able to ask them questions, heard their reasons for doing what they do, and then were given a tour by the researchers themselves.

