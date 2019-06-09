Building a passion with doll houses
HARLAN -- Judy Paulsen never grew up playing with or creating doll houses. It wasn’t until her mother brought home a big box from the grocery store and decided to make a doll house for Judy’s youngest children and her grandchildren that the fascination took hold.
