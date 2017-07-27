Burmeister hired as next county engineer

COUNTY -- Brandon Burmeister has been hired as the new Shelby County Engineer effective November 16, taking over for long-time engineer Dan Ahart, who last week announced his retirement effective in November.

Burmeister currently is assistant county engineer, a position he has held for four years.

The Shelby County Board of Supervisors approved the hiring Tuesday, July 18. They interviewed Burmeister on Friday, July 14 and extended the offer to him on Tuesday, and he accepted.

Final details of the three-year contract will be drafted and signed off on at a later date. Burmeister will be paid $90,000 in his first year on the job.

Supervisor chairman Steve Kenkel said they are excited to have Burmeister take over the reigns as county engineer.

