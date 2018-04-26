Bus tour to benefit local churches, museum

COUNTY – Residents interested in learning some history about Shelby County are invited on a bus tour of the county on May 15 with tour guide and local historian Ron Chamberlain.

“What a long, cold winter this was,” he said. “So what do you think of a historical bus ride right here in Shelby County? This tour is not going to Branson, MO or St. Louis, MO, but is a local tour telling some of the history of the western part of Shelby County.”

Participants will have a chance to tour and learn about much of Shelby County’s history.

The tour leaves from the Hy-Vee parking lot at 9 a.m. that Tuesday, and will first head to St. Mary’s of the Fatima Catholic Church in Portsmouth. Other stops on the tour include Smith Family Collectible’s Museum in Portsmouth, the Panama Historic One Room Schoolhouse Museum, Panama’s St. Mary’s of the Assumption Catholic Church, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Earling and St. Boniface Catholic Church in Westphalia.

Lunch will be served at Byrd’s Bar and Grill in Panama.

