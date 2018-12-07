Cake decorating new to Fair

COUNTY -- The Shelby County Fair has added a cake decorating contest to the long list of food-related contests for 4-H students.

The contest was first introduced through a cake decorating workshop with Beth Klein, a baker at HyVee.

Mallory Mulligan is in 9th grade and has been a part of 4-H since 3rd grade.

“I am involved in lots of static exhibits; clothing, fashion show, Best of Iowa, pie baking, Share the Fun, and lots of rabbits,” Mulligan said.

Mulligan participated in the cake decorating workshop and will be entering the contest.