Cake decorating new to Fair
COUNTY -- The Shelby County Fair has added a cake decorating contest to the long list of food-related contests for 4-H students.
The contest was first introduced through a cake decorating workshop with Beth Klein, a baker at HyVee.
Mallory Mulligan is in 9th grade and has been a part of 4-H since 3rd grade.
“I am involved in lots of static exhibits; clothing, fashion show, Best of Iowa, pie baking, Share the Fun, and lots of rabbits,” Mulligan said.
Mulligan participated in the cake decorating workshop and will be entering the contest.
