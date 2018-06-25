California Dreamin’
HOLLYWOOD, CA – They only had about 24 hours notice, and overall the entire evening was quite unpredictable; nevertheless, it was a night nobody involved will ever forget. The Los Angeles Times called it the Best Prince Show Ever back in 2014, and Harlan native Dylan Greer played a big part in bringing that concert to life.
As an employee for The Hollywood Palladium, Greer had gotten used to the long hours and crazy stage set-ups on short notice, so when Prince announced he’d like to play at the venue, and do so the next night, things started hoppin’. After all, this was Prince!
